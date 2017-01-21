Major Case Squad Called in for Collinsville, IL Killing

Collinsville, IL (KMOX) – A midday shooting in Collinsville, Illinois Saturday leaves one man dead and another on the run.

Police were called to a Collinsville apartment complex on South Morrison shortly after noon. “When they arrived they observed the victim lying at the base of a stairwell outside an apartment building, appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. Was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead later” says Collinsville Police Major Rich Wittenauer.

Wittenauer tells KMOX a witness followed the suspect’s car — a white Chevy Cruze — as it drove away, but lost it near O’Fallon, Illinois.

He says investigators have no motive for the shooting, but believe the victim and suspect knew each other. The Major Case Squad has been activated for the investigation.

