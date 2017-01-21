Teen Dies In House Springs Crash

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. (KMOX) – The Missouri Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old passenger was killed in a “t-bone” collision, Friday afternoon, in Jefferson County.
It happened on Highway 30 at Indian Springs Road, in House Springs.
Troopers identified the victim as Brianna Pollard of Fairdealing, Missouri.
The say the driver of Pollard’s vehicle crossed into the path of an oncoming jeep.
Both drivers were taken to hospitals for treatment.
