TIAM Saturday January 21st

What a difference a week makes. Last Saturday we were warning you of “icemageddon”, this Saturday it’s going to 67 degrees!

This Saturday we also learned about Sugarless Wednesdays, Circus Harmony’s “Bravura”, got Harry’s review of “An American in Paris” at the Fabulous Fox and celebrated some birthdays.

Hundreds of Illinoisans are taking the pledge to do their best to go sugarless on Wednesdays. If you click here, you’ll hear the American Heart Association’s Santrice Martin tell us why they’re doing it, how they’re doing it and how it benefits them. To find out more, and to take the pledge, click here to go to the American Heart Association’s website.

Circus Harmony’s “Bravura” is this weekend and next weekend at the City Museum downtown. Founder Jessica Hentoff tells us all about it, plus gives us some great insight into her late father, Nat Hentoff. It’s a fascinating conversation you’ll hear here.

For more information on “Barvura”, and everything else Circus Harmony does, click here go to to its website.

The current show at the Fabulous Fox Theater, is “An American In Paris”. Harry Hamm loves it. You can hear his review here.

Those celebrating birthdays today include the Golden Bear, Thelma and two special members of the CBS Radio-St. Louis family. That list, which also includes some interesting music, is here.

On Sunday, we’ll hear from SC-St. Louis, which wants to put an MLS team in St. Louis. Harry will review “Constellation” at The Rep and we’ll have the latest news, sports, weather and more.

Thanks for spending some time with us. Enjoy your Saturday!

Maria and Brian

