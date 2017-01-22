Cards Greats Raise Money For Cancer Charity

January 22, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: Dan McLaughlin, Lou Brock, Mike Shannon, Red Schoendienst, St. Louis Cardinals, The National Children's Cancer Society

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Three Cardinals living legends helped the National Children’s Cancer Society raise a ton of cash on Saturday night.

Fox Sports Midwest broadcaster Dan McLaughlin hosted a “Q-and-A” session with Mike Shannon, Lou Brock, and Red Schoendienst at the society’s dinner event, “Explaining the nickname of the Moon Man, and what Lou did when he met Stan Musial, it was great. And Red, God bless him. He’s almost 94 years old and he’s sharp as a tack.”

McLaughlin was a guest on KMOX’s “Sports on a Sunday Morning” show with Mike Kelly.

Final totals are still being compiled on the amount of money raised.

