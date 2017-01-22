Homicide Detectives Staying Busy In St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Details are emerging about two murders within a 12-hour span in the city of St. Louis.

The most-recent was in the 5000 block of North Kingshighway.

Police say they found a man’s body in an alley during the 7 am hour Sunday morning.

On Saturday night, homicide detectives were called to a scene on Hodiamont at Lotus, where a man had been shot dead inside a car.

No word on any suspects.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook