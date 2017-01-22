TIAM Sunday January 22nd

Maria Keena @kmoxmaria Brian Kelly @brpkelly January 22, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Alabama, Board of Aldermen, Constellation, John Hurt, Journey, Linda Blair, MLStoSTL, Olivia D'Abo, Robby Fabbri, Steve Perry, Teddy Gentry, The Rep

On this Sunday morning we got the latest on the effort to bring an MLS team to St. Louis, Harry’s review of the latest show at The Rep and celebrated some birthdays, including that of a St. Louis Blue.

SC STL will be back before the Board of Aldermen Monday, asking members to put a proposal providing $60 million in city funding for an MLS soccer stadium on the April ballot. St. Louis’ “Mr Soccer”, Bill McDermott, joined us to talk about it. You can hear why he thinks the issue should go before voters here.

For complete coverage of Monday’s developments stay with KMOX.

Harry Hamm has seen The Rep’s presentation of “Constellation”. He gives us his review here.

Among those celebrating birthdays today is Journey’s former frontman, Alabama’s lead singer and a young member of the St. Louis Blues. That list is here.

