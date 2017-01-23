Caught Napping: Baseball Hitting, Pitching Sapped by Jet Lag

By MALCOLM RITTER - AP Science Writer January 23, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: baseball, home advantage, Jet Lag, MLB

NEW YORK (AP) – Travelers know jet lag is no fun, and now it appears even major league baseball players can suffer from its effects.

A new study says jet lag can wipe out home field advantage, make pitchers give up more home runs, and take some punch out of a team’s bats.

Researchers at Northwestern University looked at data from 20 years of major league baseball games. They looked at nearly 5,000 instances where a team took the field after crossing two or three time zones, but evidently didn’t have enough time to adjust.

The analysis showed jet lag affected teams more when they returned home than when they were on the road. And as expected, traveling eastward was more disruptive than going westward.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia