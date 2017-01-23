Caught Napping: Baseball Hitting, Pitching Sapped by Jet Lag

NEW YORK (AP) – Travelers know jet lag is no fun, and now it appears even major league baseball players can suffer from its effects.

A new study says jet lag can wipe out home field advantage, make pitchers give up more home runs, and take some punch out of a team’s bats.

Researchers at Northwestern University looked at data from 20 years of major league baseball games. They looked at nearly 5,000 instances where a team took the field after crossing two or three time zones, but evidently didn’t have enough time to adjust.

The analysis showed jet lag affected teams more when they returned home than when they were on the road. And as expected, traveling eastward was more disruptive than going westward.

