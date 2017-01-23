Cloudy Water Alert Issued for St. Louis, St. Charles Counties

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If the water coming out of your tap is a little cloudy today, it’s nothing to worry about.

Missouri American Water has issued a cloudy water alert for St. Louis and St. Charles counties, but says there is no health concern.

The company says the cloudiness usually occurs during the winter because cold water holds more of the tiny oxygen bubbles that dissolve in the water.

