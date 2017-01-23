Congregation Returns to St. Louis Church Damaged by Arsonist

January 23, 2017 8:45 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – Six months after a St. Louis church was badly damaged in an arson fire, the congregation has returned home.

Services took place Sunday at the Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church for the first time since the building was nearly destroyed in a fire in July. More than 100 members worshipped in the refurbished sanctuary, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The fire was the most serious of several summer crimes that targeted St. Louis churches, though damage at most of the other churches was limited to graffiti. The fire at the Greater St. Paul church, on Gilmore and Harney Avenues, caused $200,000 in damage.

Pastor Irving believes the 2 a.m. fire was started by someone throwing a gasoline-soaked tire through a window of the main sanctuary – severely burning the interior and causing smoke damage throughout the entire structure.

There was also graffiti of a racist nature sprayed on one door of the 52-year-old church.

