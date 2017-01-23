‘Constellations’ Examines a World of Possibilties

In Kurt Vonnegut’s book “Slaughter House Five,” he wrote of a man who literally became unstuck in time. In the play “Constellations,” being performed now through February 5th in the Studio Theater of The Rep, you will see a young couple travel through time-sets of multiple circumstances, each unlike the other. One of the two characters is a scientist, so to get a minimal grasp on what’s really happening you might want to read a little about quantum physics. It can only help.

Photo courtesy of The Rep

Ellen Adair and Eric Gilde (who are married to each other in real life) play the young couple. Their stories get off to a humorous beginning as you see various possibilities of what could have happened when they first met and she tries to spark a conversation by expounding on why we can’t lick our elbows. It’s a cute, funny start.

Photo courtesy of The Rep

The play is divided into six chapters, although the lines of demarcation are not always clear. Moments and conversations are repeated so often it’s almost like watching an acting class. “Constellations” seeks to show the “what ifs” of life and relationships we have all wondered about. There’s a lot of ground covered in just one hour and fifteen minutes, so engaging emotional moments are only occasionally shown. I wish there had been more. Adair and Gilde are a captivating couple and in their best moments, “Constellations” can be compelling.