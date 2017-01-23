‘Constellations’ Examines a World of Possibilties

Harry Hamm January 23, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: cbs, constellations, harry hamm, KMOX, Reviews, Studio Theater, The Rep, Theater

harry star 3andahalfstars Constellations Examines a World of Possibilties

In Kurt Vonnegut’s book “Slaughter House Five,” he wrote of a man who literally became unstuck in time. In the play “Constellations,” being performed now through February 5th in the Studio Theater of The Rep, you will see a young couple travel through time-sets of multiple circumstances, each unlike the other. One of the two characters is a scientist, so to get a minimal grasp on what’s really happening you might want to read a little about quantum physics. It can only help.

constellations 2 Constellations Examines a World of Possibilties

Photo courtesy of The Rep

Ellen Adair and Eric Gilde (who are married to each other in real life) play the young couple. Their stories get off to a humorous beginning as you see various possibilities of what could have happened when they first met and she tries to spark a conversation by expounding on why we can’t lick our elbows. It’s a  cute, funny start.

constellations 3 Constellations Examines a World of Possibilties

Photo courtesy of The Rep

The play is divided into six chapters, although the lines of demarcation are not always clear. Moments and conversations are repeated so often it’s almost like watching an acting class. “Constellations” seeks to show the “what ifs” of life and relationships we have all wondered about. There’s a lot of ground covered in just one hour and fifteen minutes, so engaging emotional moments are only occasionally shown. I wish there had been more. Adair and Gilde are a captivating couple and in their best moments, “Constellations” can be compelling.

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia