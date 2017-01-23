Historic Prairie Du Rocher Facing Uncertain Future

Brian Kelly @brpkelly January 23, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Corps of Engineers, FEMA, levees, Prairie Du Rocher, Randolph County

PRAIRIE DU ROCHER, IL (KMOX)- One of Illinois’ first settlements is facing one of the biggest challenges in its nearly 300 year existence.

Later this year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is likely to declare the levee that protects Prairie Due Rocher to be insufficient, meaning flood insurance premiums will skyrocket, by as much as ten times. “We hate to say this is definitely happening at this point,” says Chamber of Commerce President Amy Barbeau, “but it’s not looking good.”

Barbeau tells KMOX the Army Corps of Engineers knew early-on in its study, that the levee and its relief wells, which date back to the 1950’s, do not meet current guidelines. “They’re sort of recommending that we abandon the existing relief well system that we have on the levee and change over to a combination of new relief wells and berms, that are sort of levees around the levee instead.”

Now, Barbeau says, the village has to hire an engineering firm to determine exactly what needs to be done.

As KMOX reported last year, the village about 50 miles south of St. Louis, set up a GoFundMe page, held fundraisers and received private donations in an effort to raise the money needed for the study. The village of fewer than 600 residents raised over $100,000. Thanks to the Corps of Engineers cutting their study short, the village has about $70,000 left. “We’ll be lucky if those funds cover the engineering part,” says Barbeau.

Even if they do, she says, the village has no source for the money needed to pay for the upgrades. “We’re kind of hoping, if we get the engineering study done and paid for, if some changes would happen in the government, or if grant money becomes available, at least we’ll be set up to be able to respond to those changes when they become available.”

In the meantime, the levee is expected to be officially decertified when FEMA issues new flood maps later this year. Barbeau is hoping the higher flood insurance premiums that will follow, won’t force residents or businesses to flee. “We hope people can hang in there with us until we can get this resolved. At this point we don’t want to lose a town that’s almost 300 years old. We’re going to continue to press forward and make sure we’re still around when that 300th anniversary comes around in 2022.”

