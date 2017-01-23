How to Deal With Struggling Parents Out in Public

January 23, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: angry, awkward, Cardinal Glennon, child, dad, deal, engage, help, Kids, Mom, Nancy Weaver, new, out, Parenting, physical, public, SLU, Social Services, SSM, store, Strategy, tough, video

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You’re at the store and you witness a parent berating their child, maybe even getting physical. Most people turn away and assume it’s not their problem, or even worse – take out their phone and post a video on Facebook.

Dr. Nancy Weaver of Saint Louis University says people always want to know ‘What do I do?’ And that is the gist behind a two-year pilot training program funded with a grant by the Missouri Foundation for Health. The plan is to train people in the community on prevention strategies and create allies that help parents and children, instead of just being judgmental from afar.

“Taking to social media has an error of judgement, and criticism, and fault, and blame,” Weaver says. “And we react out of a place anger. That’s not creating a safer environment for the child.”

Weaver says there is no cut-and-dry answer to what you should do, but getting involved should not always be thought of as confrontational. She says social services doesn’t always need to be called, sometimes helping the parent can be the best option.

She says sometimes saying to a parent “looks like you’re having a rough day, I have a toddler, too, I get it,’ is a good way to defuse a situation.

“We’re aiming for an engaged community where we’re really reaching out and we have each other’s back,” Weaver says.

Forty employees at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital are being trained in strategies to deal with these awkward situations, and those people will each train 10 others, creating a network of people who can address child mistreatment. And by the end of the two-year program, they hope to have a list of techniques and strategies for the rest of us so we don’t have to turn away next time.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia