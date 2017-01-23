How to Deal With Struggling Parents Out in Public

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You’re at the store and you witness a parent berating their child, maybe even getting physical. Most people turn away and assume it’s not their problem, or even worse – take out their phone and post a video on Facebook.

Dr. Nancy Weaver of Saint Louis University says people always want to know ‘What do I do?’ And that is the gist behind a two-year pilot training program funded with a grant by the Missouri Foundation for Health. The plan is to train people in the community on prevention strategies and create allies that help parents and children, instead of just being judgmental from afar.

“Taking to social media has an error of judgement, and criticism, and fault, and blame,” Weaver says. “And we react out of a place anger. That’s not creating a safer environment for the child.”

Weaver says there is no cut-and-dry answer to what you should do, but getting involved should not always be thought of as confrontational. She says social services doesn’t always need to be called, sometimes helping the parent can be the best option.

She says sometimes saying to a parent “looks like you’re having a rough day, I have a toddler, too, I get it,’ is a good way to defuse a situation.

“We’re aiming for an engaged community where we’re really reaching out and we have each other’s back,” Weaver says.

Forty employees at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital are being trained in strategies to deal with these awkward situations, and those people will each train 10 others, creating a network of people who can address child mistreatment. And by the end of the two-year program, they hope to have a list of techniques and strategies for the rest of us so we don’t have to turn away next time.



(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook