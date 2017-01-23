KSDK Anchor Anne Allred to Undergo Kidney Transplant

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In an emotional Facebook post, KSDK Anchor Anne Allred says she will soon undergo a kidney transplant.

Anne Allred, 35, says she is in kidney failure and has been since giving birth last Summer. A friend of hers that she has known since high school, is donating his kidney to her. She describes him as an “amazing and selfless” person.

She is encouraging people to become organ donors and reminds everyone, that doing so does not decrease your life expectancy.

Allred expects to be off the air for several weeks.

