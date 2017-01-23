Missouri Students May Be Working From Home on Snow Days

January 23, 2017 8:24 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A plan to avoid making up ‘snow days’ is being discussed in the Missouri House. It would allow teachers to send work to their kids to do from home when school is cancelled for bad weather.

Republican Mike Kelley says the proposed House Bill 127 could also work for students when they are sick, and can’t go to school.

“It’s hard to get students back on track. So it takes another day to get them on track on top of the day you lost,” Kelley says. “So every time you lose a day, you’re losing about two days.”

The Superintendent of Everton School District, near Springfield, Missouri, brought the idea to Kelley, he says. And that person got the idea from a a district in Kentucky, which averages about 25 snow days a year, and it’s called the ‘Kentucky Snow Plan.’

These ‘alternative instruction plans’ would include doing work online or some other kind of activity. The bill would allow schools to send work to students at home for up to 10 days per school year.

He says even when those extra days are added on to the end of the year, students still don’t show up. He says that’s due to planned family vacations or seniors who have already checked out.

