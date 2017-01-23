OPINION: Was The Women’s March Useful?

January 23, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Charlie Brennan, Women's March

KMOX talk show host Charlie Brennan asked listeners this morning if they believe marches, like the Women’s March held this weekend, are useful in creating change.

His opinion? “Politically, I don’t think it means a thing. It doesn’t help the case at all.”

Numerous marches have occurred since the police shooting death of Michael Brown, Charlie points out, and fewer people went to the polls and voted following. And fewer voted for Democrats – a group that generally supports the views of marchers.

“There is every possibility that these protests actually help the other side,” Charlie says, saying protests may help “pull the lever” for now-President Donald Trump.

Protests might make people think they’re doing something, he says, and that marching is a substitute for what really counts — voting, writing and calling lawmakers, running for office, etc.

He uses the NRA as an example, saying their strategy is to follow legislation, and flood lawmakers with phone calls when a bill comes up. They do not march, and are much more effective.

Marches are not only not useful, they might be counterproductive, Charlie says — and marching for a few hours does not cut it.

What do you think?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia