Overnight America Interviews: January 23rd, 2017 – Music Monday

Without the Sex Pistols there would be no punk. And without Steve Jones there would be no Sex Pistols. It was Steve who, with his schoolmate Paul Cook, formed the band that eventually went on to become the Sex Pistols and who was its original leader. As the world celebrates the 40th anniversary of punk–the influence and cultural significance of which is felt in music, fashion, and the visual arts to this day–Steve tells his story for the very first time.

Steve Jones’s modern Dickensian tale began in the street of Hammersmith and Shepherd’s Bush, West London, where as a lonely, neglected boy living off his wits and petty thievery he was given purpose by the glam art rock of David Bowie and Roxy Music. He became one of the first generation of ragamuffin punks taken under the wings of Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood. Steve sat down with Jon to talk about his new book “Lonely Boy”

Tommy Roe, one of the most influential and foundational figures in popular music and the “Father of Bubblegum Pop,” has finally written an autobiographical account of his life. From Cabbagetown to Tinseltown, featuring co-writer Michael Robert Krikorian, is available today at Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, various independent book stores, and online at TommyRoe.com and Amazon.com.

In his book From Cabbagetown to Tinseltown, Roe correlates his journey to Hollywood with the historical events of that time period that were changing and shaping America and, in turn, the music industry. In this autobiography, Roe doesn’t hold back. He uses his down-home humor and unique perspective to share about his years and experiences both inside and outside of music. This morning Tommy spoke to Jon about his new book.