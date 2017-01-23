Pamela Hupp Arraignment Pushed Back to Jan. 30

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) – A court hearing has been delayed for a suburban St. Louis woman accused of killing a man in an effort to shift attention away from herself in another killing.

Pamela Hupp of St. Charles County was scheduled for arraignment Monday in a first-degree murder case. The court hearing was pushed back to Jan. 30.

Prosecutors say Hupp took 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger to her home in O’Fallon, Missouri, in August and fatally shot him. She is accused of planting evidence to make it appear Gumpenberger was trying to kidnap her and recover $150,000 in insurance money she received after the murder of a friend, Betsy Faria, in 2011.

Russell Faria was convicted of killing his wife but was acquitted in a retrial.

