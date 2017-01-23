Parkway 3rd-Grader, Cancer Survivor Named Ace Hardware All-Star

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Just before the school day ended at Ross Elementary School in the Parkway School District, third-grader Roxie Schopp got a huge surprise with her entire class watching.

The Ace Hardware Foundation, along with representatives from Ace Hardware retail stores and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis, announced that Roxie was named the fifth-annual National Ace Cares for Kids All-Star.

At the age of three, Roxie was diagnosed with Stage IV High Risk Neuroblastoma with MYCN amplification, an aggressive pediatric cancer of the peripheral nervous system; she was only given a 35 percent chance of survival. Over the course of 17 months, Roxie went through an aggressive, multi-therapeutic regimen to treat her disease. Roxie’s treatment plan included surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, a bone marrow transplant and immunotherapy.

As Ace’s fifth-annual Ace Cares for Kids All-Star, Roxie will become the national ambassador for the Ace Foundation, raising awareness for the excellent work that is done at CMN Hospitals across the country. Through the support of Ace’s vendor partner Duracell, the Ace Cares for Kids program enables Ace stores to raise funds for their local CMN Hospital using Roxie’s face and story as inspiration.

Roxie was selected by the Ace Foundation following a nationwide campaign that gave every CMN Hospital an opportunity to nominate a deserving patient. As the fifth-annual All-Star for the Ace Cares for Kids Program, a $10,000 donation from Duracell will be made to CMN Hospitals of Greater St. Louis in Roxie’s honor, which include St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

In addition, Roxie and her family will be treated to an all-expense paid trip to attend the CMN Hospitals’ annual conference in Walt Disney World. Throughout the year, Roxie will make special appearances and will be treated to exciting surprises from Ace Hardware.

As a proud supporter of CMN Hospitals, Ace Hardware has been dedicated to raising funds for children’s hospitals all across the country, including St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Over the past 25 years, the Ace Foundation has raised more than $80 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Including $10 million in 2016, and the St. Louis area Ace Hardware stores alone, raised more than $119,000 last year.

