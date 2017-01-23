Parts of Scott Air Force Base Evacuated in Response to Bomb Threat

January 23, 2017 5:15 PM
SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. (KMOX)(UPDATED 5:21 p.m.) Scott Air Force Base has lifted a 1,500-foot cordon and shelter in place restrictions for both the bomb threat at the medical clinic, and the suspicious package at the James Gym, which has been resolved.

Security forces, fire and explosive ordnance teams are sweeping the medical clinic compound.

All personnel are asked to stay clear of that area.

Our previous reporting is as follows:

Scott Air Force Base is responding to a bomb threat and suspicious package on campus.

The bomb threat is at the 375th Medical Clinic. It has been evacuated, along with buildings within a 500-foot radius in the Medical Clinic compound, according to a post on the base’s Facebook page. Fire, security forces and explosive ordnance teams are on the scene assessing the situation.

All buildings within a 1,500-foot outer cordon around the clinic have been directed to shelter in place.

The suspicious package is near the James Gym. Emergency responders are on the scene setting up a perimeter.

