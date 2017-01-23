Plan for Downtown MLS Stadium ‘Running Out of Mulligans’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On life support last week, a bill to provide public funding for a soccer-specific stadium in downtown St. Louis still has a pulse – but barely.

Backers were hoping for a Aldermanic Ways and Means Committee hearing Monday, after last Thursday’s meeting ended without a vote.

SC STL, the group hoping to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis, wants to put a measure on the April ballot that would approve $60 million in funding for the stadium.

But the committee won’t meet Monday. Aldermanic President Lewis Reed is hoping they will meet Tuesday, but says the plan for a soccer stadium, which he supports, is “running out of mulligans.”

Four of the eight aldermen were against it last week, and Aldermen Joe Vicarro was asked about the odds of the proposal getting out of committee.

“Half of me says there’s no way it’s ever going to pass, and the other half of me says, well there’s a small chance,” Vicarro says. “And I’ll go on the small chance that it might.”

The original plan, announced in November, has made multiple changes, including lowering the city’s contribution, and changing the needs from the state level, after Gov. Eric Greitens adamantly stated his opposition to funding for sports facilities.

Alderman Antonio French is among the four members not in support of the plan, and instead is more concerned about getting money for police.

“There should never be a rush to put public money in private projects,” French says. “We need to be deliberative about these projects, examine them to see if there is a gain for the city. But also prioritize them in the line of what our city’s main priorities are right now.”

Also hanging by a thread — a bill to provide public money for fixing up Scottrade Center, and a bill to let voters decide on expanding MetroLink on the April ballot.

