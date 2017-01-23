Residents, Stakeholders Attend Third Meeting on NGA Progress

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Residents and stakeholders near the future National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency site gathered at a third community meeting Monday to give their input on what they would like to see in their neighborhood over the next few years.

“Project Connect” is the action plan for the NGA site developed by the city and residents to connect current proposals to potential investors.

So far, residents have voiced needs for better access to fresh groceries, more job opportunities, and a more beautiful neighborhood that will include activities for neighborhood kids.

“There’s nothing really here [for kids],” said one 27-year-old resident. “I mean, you have baseball fields, but they’re not being occupied. You have basketball courts here, but there’s no [basketball] rims.”

Otis Williams, director of the city’s development corporation, says they have acquired all of the property at the sight of the NGA. “We have one year from this month (January) to be able to deliver the property to the NGA, so we feel very good about it,” he said.

While plans are in motion, Project Connect members said it will take time before major redevelopment of the area takes place.

“Typically with a large development like this, nothing happens until the building breaks ground,” said Issa Reeb of Project Connect. “Until something is getting built, investors aren’t willing to put their money in.”

Also discussed at meeting was the NGA’s Partners in Education (PIE) program, a volunteer outreach effort to connect schools surrounding the NGA site with employees to learn about STEM subjects.

The next public meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 21

