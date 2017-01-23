Shots Fired Near St. Louis University

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis University issued a warning of shots fired near the Learning Resource Center located in the 3900 block of Lindell on Monday night.

The Department of Public Safety and Police are on the scene and there is no longer a threat to the campus according to the university’s Twitter account.

Police and DPS onscene at the LRC, no longer a threat to the campus. No injuries to anyone. Email to follow. — SaintLouisUniversity (@SLU_Official) January 24, 2017

Immediately after the incident was reported, SLU issued a message that officers were on scene and shelter was in place.

Shots fired near LRC building, shelter in place. Officers onscene. — SaintLouisUniversity (@SLU_Official) January 24, 2017

Details will be provided as they are received.

