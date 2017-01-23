Suspect in Theft of 11 ATVs Caught, Two More at Large

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) – One of three men wanted for stealing 11 all-terrain vehicles from a Chesterfield dealership is in custody, while the other two remain at large.

Chesterfield police say the vehicles were taken from Surdyke Motorsports over several days in December. The thefts were caught on video.

David Willyard, 26, of Jefferson County is in custody.

Jacob Willyard, 20, and Jess Stoneking, 30, are still at large.

Ten of the 11 vehicles have been recovered. While arresting Willyard, authorities recovered stolen property taken in other crimes outside Chesterfield. The value of the recovered items totaled $200,000.

