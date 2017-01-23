‘The Last Jedi’ Revealed as Title for ‘Star Wars’ VIII

Associated Press January 23, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: Star Wars, Star Wars: Episode VIII, The Last Jedi

NEW YORK (AP) – “Star Wars: Episode VIII” finally has a title: “The Last Jedi.”

(Provided graphic)

(Provided graphic)

The Walt Disney Co. announced the title for the next chapter in the Skywalker saga on Monday. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be released Dec. 15.

Speculation over just who the last Jedi is immediately ran rampant on social media. “The Force Awakens” chronicled Daisy Ridley’s Rey discovering her powers with the Force, but ended ominously with a withdrawn Luke Skywalker on a remote island. If there’s to be just one Jedi left, Luke’s days could be numbered.

Writer-director Rian Johnson has previously said “Episode VIII” will start right where “The Force Awakens” left off.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia