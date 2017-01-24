Missouri K9 Friends Lobby Against ‘Dangerous Dog Ordinance’ in Florissant

January 24, 2017 8:19 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Dozens of activists packed into the Florissant City Council meeting to try and reverse a ban on pit bulls, Monday night.

President of Missouri K9 Friends Mandy Ryan says at least 40 people showed up wearing orange shirts, and 33 emails were read, all from residents trying to get the council to reverse it’s ban on pit bulls.

The ‘dangerous dog ordinance’ in Florissant prohibits the ownership or harboring of a pit bull, unless the dog was already owned before a certain date. The ordinance began in 2010.

Ryan believes the ban isn’t helping public safety, she says there have actually been more dog fighting incidents in the area since the ban began.

Ryan says they will continue going to City Council meetings until the ban is repealed.

“We are making progress behind the scene,” Ryan says. “One of the council members did tell one of our members that they are talking about it.”

Mayor Tom Schneider said last year, the city attorney looked into the law and determined that Florissant has the authority to ban certain dog breeds.

Ryan says the turnout was ‘amazing’ and she believes they are getting closer and closer to their goal.

Read the full ordinance details on the city’s website, here.

