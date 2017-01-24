57-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Tased by Police

January 24, 2017 10:08 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – South St. Louis County Police was called to an Oakville home where a 57-year-old man was hitting himself with a frying pan. He was handcuffed and tased by police, and then found to not be breathing and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responded to a home in the 2900 block of Gladwood Drive for a call about a violent subject, around 10:30 p.m., Monday.

A report from police described the following situation:

The comments of the call indicated the adult male subject was harming himself, destroying the home, and possibly under the influence of drugs. The reporting party, an immediate family member, barricaded the subject in the basement of the home after he started hitting himself in the head with frying pans.

When the first officer arrived on scene, the reporting party advised him to wait for an assist car because he believed the officer would be hurt. A second officer arrived on scene and they contacted the subject. In an effort to restrain him to prevent harm he could do to himself or others, officers attempted to handcuff him.

The subject immediately began to display combative behavior toward them. Officers were not able to gain control of the subject and were forced to use the taser. After the individual was handcuffed, police officers and EMS observed that he was not breathing. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the subject was pronounced deceased on scene.

The victim, Tereance Klein, 57, was a resident of that home.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

