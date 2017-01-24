American Water Says Cloudy Water in St. Louis, St. Charles Isn’t Dangerous

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you live in St. Louis or St. Charles county, you might notice your water is a little cloudy.

Missouri American Water says it’s not a health concern, what you’re seeing is tiny oxygen bubbles.

The company says this happens most often in the winter, because cold water holds more oxygen and as the water warms up, like when sitting in a glass in a warm home, the bubbles come out.

For more information, go to the Missouri American Water website.



