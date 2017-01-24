By: Tere Scott Get ready for some entertainment that will leave you laughing. A little levity is a great way to forget the stress of the day and get away for the evening with a smile on your face. Laughter is good medicine for the soul and a great way to bond with friends. Sharing humor is a fun way to break the ice and ease into some pleasant conversation with a date. Enjoy an evening out on the town, and laugh it up at these best comedy shows coming to St. Louis in Spring 2017.

Jermaine Fowler

www.stlouisfunnybone.com Funny Bone St. Louis614 Westport PlazaSt. Louis, MO 63146(314) 469-6692 Date: April 6 and 7, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.; April 7, 2017 at 10 p.m.; April 8, 2017 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Get ready for a night of laughter at this favorite hot spot for comedy located in the middle of Westport Plaza. Choose from three days with plenty of opportunities to catch this amazing show. Jermaine is the star, writer, and co-creator of the very popular and hilarious television series, Friends of The People on Tru TV, but you might recognize him from his featured work in McDonald’s commercials. He is also known for his work on MTV2’s Guy Code, @Midnight, and Comedy Underground with Dave Attell.

Pump and Dump

www.st-louis.heliumcomedy.com Helium Comedy Club1151 St. Louis Galleria St.St. Louis, MO 63117(314) 727-1260 Date: Mar. 8, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Gather your stay-at-home mom friends, moms-to-be, or anyone who needs to take a night out away from the kids and lighten up. Book a sitter and prepare for a mom’s night out that will make you laugh at topics of parenting. Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee hold nothing back at this tell-it-how-it-is show. Don’t be afraid to bring dad along, too, but be prepared to laugh till you cry at this unique take on mama’s life after babies.

Eggheads

www.theimprovshop.com The Improv Shop510 N. Euclid Ave.St. Louis, MO 63108(314) 932-5540 Date: May 7, 2017 at 8 p.m. Beginning in May, Eggheads will present peer-reviewed improv every Saturday for several weeks. The twist on the comedy is that they turn to you and other fans to come up with their show material. Join fans to suggest a topic for improv every Monday in May through social media. Once the Eggheads decide upon one of the suggested topics, they take the rest of the week to research the topic and prepare for a completely improvised two-act show on Saturday.

The Center Stage Comedy Tour

www.thechaifetzarena.com Chaifetz Arena1 S. Compton Ave.St. Louis, MO 63103(314) 977-5000 Mar. 4, 2017 at 8 p.m. See the world through the eyes of a fearless woman who knows how to pack audiences with diverse crowds. Fill this St. Louis University’s arena with bust-out-loud guffaws. Set the stage for a night with the Queen of Comedy. Laugh with the comedy of Sommore Arnez J, John Witherspoon, and Tommy Davidson.