Get ready for some entertainment that will leave you laughing. A little levity is a great way to forget the stress of the day and get away for the evening with a smile on your face. Laughter is good medicine for the soul and a great way to bond with friends. Sharing humor is a fun way to break the ice and ease into some pleasant conversation with a date. Enjoy an evening out on the town, and laugh it up at these best comedy shows coming to St. Louis in Spring 2017.
Funny Bone St. Louis
614 Westport Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63146
(314) 469-6692
www.stlouisfunnybone.com
Date: April 6 and 7, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.; April 7, 2017 at 10 p.m.; April 8, 2017 at 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Get ready for a night of laughter at this favorite hot spot for comedy located in the middle of Westport Plaza. Choose from three days with plenty of opportunities to catch this amazing show. Jermaine is the star, writer, and co-creator of the very popular and hilarious television series, Friends of The People on Tru TV, but you might recognize him from his featured work in McDonald’s commercials. He is also known for his work on MTV2’s Guy Code, @Midnight, and Comedy Underground with Dave Attell.
Helium Comedy Club
1151 St. Louis Galleria St.
St. Louis, MO 63117
(314) 727-1260
www.st-louis.heliumcomedy.com
Date: Mar. 8, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.
Gather your stay-at-home mom friends, moms-to-be, or anyone who needs to take a night out away from the kids and lighten up. Book a sitter and prepare for a mom’s night out that will make you laugh at topics of parenting. Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee hold nothing back at this tell-it-how-it-is show. Don’t be afraid to bring dad along, too, but be prepared to laugh till you cry at this unique take on mama’s life after babies.
The Improv Shop
510 N. Euclid Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63108
(314) 932-5540
www.theimprovshop.com
Date: May 7, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Beginning in May, Eggheads will present peer-reviewed improv every Saturday for several weeks. The twist on the comedy is that they turn to you and other fans to come up with their show material. Join fans to suggest a topic for improv every Monday in May through social media. Once the Eggheads decide upon one of the suggested topics, they take the rest of the week to research the topic and prepare for a completely improvised two-act show on Saturday.
Chaifetz Arena
1 S. Compton Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63103
(314) 977-5000
www.thechaifetzarena.com
Mar. 4, 2017 at 8 p.m.
See the world through the eyes of a fearless woman who knows how to pack audiences with diverse crowds. Fill this St. Louis University’s arena with bust-out-loud guffaws. Set the stage for a night with the Queen of Comedy. Laugh with the comedy of Sommore Arnez J, John Witherspoon, and Tommy Davidson.
Peabody Opera House
1400 Market St.
St. Louis, MO 63103
(314) 499-7600
www.peabodyoperahouse.com
Apr. 8, 2017 at 7 p.m.
You may recognize him from Everybody Hates Chris or any number of other moments that made you crack up with humor. Enjoy a meal at a 24-hour diner nearby before or after the show, and then don’t miss the laugh-out-loud comedy of Chris Rock when he comes to the area for his Total Blackout Tour 2017. He will turn this classic, traditional opera house into a house of laughter. He has taken his comedy to exploded levels of success beyond the stage and into successful television shows and movies as a best-selling author, Emmy, and Grammy award winner.
