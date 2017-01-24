Chapelle-Nadal Accuses State Rep. of Unwanted Advance

January 24, 2017 7:34 PM
Filed Under: Boo, Jefferson City, Joshua Peters, Maria Chapelle-Nadal

JEFFERSON CITY (AP/KMOX) — Two St. Louis area Democrats are clashing after one accused the other of giving her an unwanted hug and calling her “boo,” which the other forcefully denied.

Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal on the Senate floor Tuesday accused Rep. Joshua Peters of grabbing her and giving her a “forceful embrace” earlier in the day. She says he harassed her and she won’t tolerate it.

“I walked into the back lounge in the House, and Mr. Peters referred to me as ‘boo,’ and then he grabbed my arms and thrust himself into me. I want to say it was more for intimidation,” Chapelle-Nadal told KMOX News Tuesday.

Peters in a statement said he didn’t touch Chappelle-Nadal or call her “boo,” a term sometimes used to refer to a girlfriend or boyfriend.

“It saddens and angers me that a member of the State Senate would make a false accusation against me in order to try to grab attention and headlines,” Peters said in a statement. “Senator Chappelle-Nadal is known for being mentally unstable as demonstrated time and time again by her words and actions.”

Peters says he will sue Chappelle-Nadal if she continues to make what he described as false statements.

