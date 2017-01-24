Granite City Officer on Paid Leave Following Leak

GRANITE CITY (KMOX) — A Granite City Police Officer is on paid leave pending a termination hearing for allegedly giving out information he wasn’t supposed to.

Col. Richard Miller, Granite City’s Police Chief, says the incident happened in the fall — but can’t say what exactly Officer Eugene J. Wilkinson II gave away — the indictment is still sealed.

Miller says the Board of Granite City Police and Fire Commissioners is expected to meet within the next week to determine whether Wilkinson keeps his job.

