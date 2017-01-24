Missouri’s Second Largest County Joins the Fight Against Opioid Abuse

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Jackson County, Mo. has joined St. Louis County in the effort to prevent prescription opioid abuse.

In a press conference Tuesday, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger signed a formal agreement with Jackson County, Mo. officials to partner in the county’s prescription drug monitoring program. Jackson County Executive Frank White signed the agreement via Skype.

The Prescription Drug Monitoring Program uses an electronic database to prevent people from getting multiple prescriptions for opioids within a given jurisdiction.

Stenger says he is optimistic about the partnership and hopes that it will spread across the entire state.

“I think that a day like today is a big day for both of our counties,” Stenger said during the press conference. “But, I think it also sort of sets into motion other counties as well, and we have had interests from other counties around the state. I believe we will continue to have that.”

Jackson County Executive Frank White said that in Jackson alone, there are 26-thousand people currently battling opioid addiction.

“Jackson County could not be more proud or excited to be joining St. Louis County in the establishment of a prescription drug database,” White said.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook