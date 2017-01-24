Multiple Anit-Trump Protests Planned at Sen. Blunt’s Office Tuesday

January 24, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: anti, Cabinet, Clayton, Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, Missouri, Office, President, protest, Rex Tillerson, Roy Blunt, Senator, St. Louis, Tom Price

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Just a couple days after protesters filled the streets in downtown St. Louis, two more rallies are set for today in opposition of President Donald Trump.

They’re calling it ‘Resist Trump Tuesday’ and peaceful rallies will be held outside Senator Roy Blunt’s St. Louis office in Clayton.

It’s all to hold President Trump accountable for his promise to ‘drain the swamp’ in his cabinet, instead protesters believe he’s filling his cabinet with nominees who have multiple conflicts of interest and potential ethical issues.

Three members they’re calling out in particular: Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Tom Price.

Rallies will be held at 10 a.m. and 5pm on Bonhomme Avenue.

The directions for protestors was posted on Wall-of-Us.org.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia