Multiple Anit-Trump Protests Planned at Sen. Blunt’s Office Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Just a couple days after protesters filled the streets in downtown St. Louis, two more rallies are set for today in opposition of President Donald Trump.

They’re calling it ‘Resist Trump Tuesday’ and peaceful rallies will be held outside Senator Roy Blunt’s St. Louis office in Clayton.

It’s all to hold President Trump accountable for his promise to ‘drain the swamp’ in his cabinet, instead protesters believe he’s filling his cabinet with nominees who have multiple conflicts of interest and potential ethical issues.

Three members they’re calling out in particular: Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Tom Price.

Rallies will be held at 10 a.m. and 5pm on Bonhomme Avenue.

The directions for protestors was posted on Wall-of-Us.org.



