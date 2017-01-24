Overnight America Interviews: January 24th, 2017 – Rob Ross

In my Day we didn’t have kids on their cell phones in class. To be fair kids didn’t even have cell phones it was a beeper. Wait, it wasn’t that either. We were passing notes on folded sheets of paper and darn it if your teacher caught you and made you read it out loud. So much changes so fast when we think of pop culture; do you remember the rap battles on the street corner? How about when we all thought mixing pop rocks and soda would make your stomach explode. Do you remember slouch socks with high heels? I do and so does my friend Rob Ross from PopDose.com. Which is why we look to him to help keep us on top of the latest trends in Pop Culture each week on the show. This week Rob talks about new music, trends on TV, and more.
Overnight America Interviews: January 24th, 2017 – Rob RossJanuary 24, 2017 4:00 AM
NEW YORK, USA - JANUARY 21: Protesters attend the Women's March to protest President Donald Trump in New York, USA on January 21, 2017. Thousands of protesters demonstrated across the US against the US President Donald Trump after Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)