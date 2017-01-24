School Districts Begin Dealing With Transportation Budget Cuts

RIVERVIEW, Mo. (KMOX) – School districts across Missouri are figuring out how to deal with the $8.6 million in transportation budget cuts enacted by Gov. Eric Greitens last week.

While some don’t know yet how much they’ll be losing, Riverview Gardens CFO Anna Munson says her district will lose $15,000, and is planning for a similar loss next year.

Munson tells KMOX that while the cuts will be coming from state transportation funding, the district will not be cutting transportation.

“We’re more than halfway through the year. Our transportation routes have been established. It would be, I certainly think, sad for us and inconvenient and upsetting for parents to reduce transportation services at this time.

“We absolutely recognize that transportation is a link to attendance in our district, so it’s important for us to maintain those services,” she says.

The district currently provides transportation for students living further than one mile from their school, and had been hoping to reduce that perimeter. But, Munson says, with the cuts, that won’t happen this year.

“We have many requests for that. We are a community that has a lot of working parents, a lot of single parents and it’s important to them and important to us that their students do get to school every day, and sometimes that’s a hardship for them.”

Munson says school districts are in the resource allocation businesses, so they’ll have to cut in other areas to replace the lost transportation funding.

For Riverview Gardens, that process will start at tonight’s school board meeting.

“I’m presenting tonight some new projections for this school year … hopefully that’ll spark some conversations with the board about what things they would really like us to review. Where we could find some reductions that would be possible and not detrimental to our programs and services.”

