Soccer Stadium Funding Bill on Agenda for Thursday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There appears to be movement on a stalled plan to get public funding to build a Major League Soccer stadium downtown.

The soccer stadium funding bill will be on the agenda Thursday before the Aldermanic Ways and Means Committee.

Committee Chair Steve Conway tells KMOX he doesn’t know if the votes are there to pass it out of committee, but it’s gone from being stalled last week to back on the agenda Thursday morning.

Also on the agenda again — a plan to use taxpayer money to fix up the home of the St. Louis Blues, Scottrade Center, as well as a plan to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for MetroLink expansion.

