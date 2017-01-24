UPDATE: Child With Lighter or Matches Started Fire That Injured 11

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-Investigators say it was a child playing with a lighter or matches that started the early morning house fire that sent 11 people, including five children, to hospitals.

St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby says the fire started in the closet of a middle, upstairs bedroom in the two story, two family flat on Evans off Newstead.

He says some of the 14 people who lived there had gotten out on their own, and told firefighters that there were children trapped inside.

He says firefighters found two adults and five children in a back bedroom. “There was only one way in and one way out. They were in the furthest bedroom on the second floor, so they could not get out without assistance.” Those seven, plus another adult, are in critical condition, primarily with smoke inhalation. Three others were also injured. There’s no word yet on their conditions.

Mosby says firefighters carried the children, who range in age from 10-months to five-years, and led the adults outside. He says one child actually carried an infant from the second floor, to the first floor, getting them out of the thicker smoke. “That’s a good thing that a child that young was able to grab another, smaller child, and get them downstairs.”

He says the building’s two units both had smoke detectors, but neither was working. He says the smoke detector in the fire unit, didn’t have a battery.

“One resident told me they smelled smoke,” Mosby says. “If you’re smelling smoke that’s not the fastest alert. These smoke alarms and detect it and alert you. The whole premise is that you hear the alarm and you get out!”

Mosby says it’s an example of the need to practice exit drills and to make sure your smoke detector is operational.

