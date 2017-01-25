Blues Assign Goaltender Pheonix Copley To Chicago

Watch Live: Ill. Governor Rauner's State of the State Address | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

January 25, 2017 11:56 AM
(Jan. 25, 2017) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have assigned goaltender Pheonix Copley to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Chicago Wolves.

Copley, 25, made his first career NHL start last Saturday in Winnipeg, stopping 24 shots. The North Pole, Alaska, native became just the second Alaska-born goaltender to start an NHL game, joining former Blue and current Blues Goalie Development Coach, Ty Conklin. With the Wolves this season, the 6’4, 196-pound goaltender has appeared in 18 games, posting an 11-4-1 record, a 2.32 goals against average, and a .920 save percentage.

