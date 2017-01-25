Gioia’s Deli Awarded by James Beard Foundation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – They sure are wrapping lots of their famous hot salami sandwiches on The Hill today — Gioia’s Deli on Macklind Avenue is being honored with a James Beard America’s Classics Award.

The honor was unexpected, says owner Alex Donley.

“I’m shocked and I’m amazed; I can’t believe James Beard, we’re even on their radar, we’re just a sandwich shop,” he says. “It’s amazing. St. Louis loves their hot salami sandwich.”

Cathy Donley, Alex’s mother, says this of the job her son has done since taking over the restaurant: “Wow.”

“As I would say, the baby boy did well,” she says.

For the last 99 years, the deli has focused on the community and quality of food, Alex Donley says, adding in social media and national recognition to take it to the next level.

