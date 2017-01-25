Jersey-Clad Youth Turn Out In Force In Favor Of Creve Coeur Hockey Complex

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – There was some opposition, but also lots and lots of support on display for a proposed ice hockey facility during a public hearing Wednesday night.

The St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation, in conjunction with the St. Louis Blues and county government, wants to construct a $35 million, four-rink complex at Creve Coeur Lake Park.

It would serve in part as the new training site for the Blues.

Legacy Foundation chairman Patrick Quinn called it an opportunity that would benefit the entire region and beyond, especially with the Hardee’s Iceplex in Chesterfield slated to close its door for good in March.

“This facility will create exciting new travel and tourism jobs, as well as economic development, by attracting major tournaments, national events and even international events to our community,” Quinn explained before a packed St. Louis County Council chamber in Clayton.

Many of those in the audience were youth hockey players, many of them as young as 7 and 8, sporting their team jerseys.

Hockey player and St. Louis Rockets coach Ellen Sheffield Pace is the mother of two of young hockey enthusiasts, and sees the proposed complex as an integral part of the Hockey STL 2020 program backed by the Blues, which hopes to recruit hundreds of thousands of new players from throuoghout the area.

“I would say come watch a game,” she recommended. “Because it’s an incredible sport and it really makes families stronger and makes communities stronger.”

Not everyone’s on board, though.

Herbert Huebner, VP of Conservation for the St. Louis Audubon Board of Directors, was the first naysayer to step to the podium during the hearing.

He said he was speaking on behalf of all the wildlife and flora that would be losing 40 acres of green space in Creve Coeur Lake Park.

“So instead of trees and tall grasses and things like that cleaning up the air, machinery making the ice and all the cars running all over the place is creating more popllution,” he warned.

St. Louis Open Space Council director Katherine Dockery agreed with Huebner’s assessment.

‘Creve Coeur Lake Park — busiest county park in the region — over a million people a year using it for biking, hiking, walking,” she said. “They come there because it’s a serene, undeveloped space. This is going to add a lot of light pollution, a lot of parking, a lot of storm run-off, and a lot of traffic.”

Comments collected during the publc session will be forwarded to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the National Park Service, which must still sign off on the project for it to move forward.

If approved, the facility could open as early as 2018.

