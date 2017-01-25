MLS Guarantees St. Louis All-Star Game if Downtown Stadium is Built

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Major League Soccer continues to prove its dedication to St. Louis as part of its league expansion plans.

Now, MLS President Mark Abbott has promised St. Louis would host an MLS All-Star Game if SC STL is able to build the downtown stadium that has been proposed.

SC STL Chairman Paul Edgerley received the letter from Abbott a couple weeks ago, and it was shared on Twitter Wednesday by SC STL spokesman Jim Woodcock.

The plan for the $200 million stadium that would sit next to Union Station in downtown St. Louis hinges on the decision by the Aldermanic Ways and Means Committee.

A hearing scheduled for Thursday morning could place a funding plan for the stadium up for a public vote on the April ballot.

SC STL is funding about half the stadium, and has asked for partial help from the state and city levels.

It remains to be seen whether the letter from Abbott to Edgerley promising an MLS All-Star Game will sway an aldermanic vote in Thursday’s meeting, but it does add a level of possibilities to what the project could bring to St. Louis.

For the last 11 years, the MLS All-Star game has pitted the top players in the league against a premier opponent from some of the best leagues in the world. That has included Manchester United, Everton, Chelsea and others from the English Premier League, as well as globally famous teams such as Bayern Munich and Celtic.

St. Louis residents have proven a desire to similar teams, when AS Roma, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Chelsea and international teams from Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ivory Coast and even the Men’s and Women’s U.S. National Teams played at Busch Stadium in the last three years.

St. Louis would theoretically be either the 24th or 25th teams added to MLS, beginning in the 2020 season.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber has announced a plan to add two more teams after that, rounding out the league to 28 total teams.

