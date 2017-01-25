Watch Live: Ill. Governor Rauner's State of the State Address | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

MLS Guarantees St. Louis All-Star Game if Downtown Stadium is Built

January 25, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: all-star, chairman, commissioner, Dave Peacock, Don Garber, downtown, letter, Mark Abbott, MLS, Paul Edgerley, President, SC STL, St. Louis, stadium, Twitter, Union Station

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Major League Soccer continues to prove its dedication to St. Louis as part of its league expansion plans.

Now, MLS President Mark Abbott has promised St. Louis would host an MLS All-Star Game if SC STL is able to build the downtown stadium that has been proposed.

SC STL Chairman Paul Edgerley received the letter from Abbott a couple weeks ago, and it was shared on Twitter Wednesday by SC STL spokesman Jim Woodcock.

The plan for the $200 million stadium that would sit next to Union Station in downtown St. Louis hinges on the decision by the Aldermanic Ways and Means Committee.

A hearing scheduled for Thursday morning could place a funding plan for the stadium up for a public vote on the April ballot.

SC STL is funding about half the stadium, and has asked for partial help from the state and city levels.

It remains to be seen whether the letter from Abbott to Edgerley promising an MLS All-Star Game will sway an aldermanic vote in Thursday’s meeting, but it does add a level of possibilities to what the project could bring to St. Louis.

For the last 11 years, the MLS All-Star game has pitted the top players in the league against a premier opponent from some of the best leagues in the world. That has included Manchester United, Everton, Chelsea and others from the English Premier League, as well as globally famous teams such as Bayern Munich and Celtic.

St. Louis residents have proven a desire to similar teams, when AS Roma, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Chelsea and international teams from Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ivory Coast and even the Men’s and Women’s U.S. National Teams played at Busch Stadium in the last three years.

St. Louis would theoretically be either the 24th or 25th teams added to MLS, beginning in the 2020 season.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber has announced a plan to add two more teams after that, rounding out the league to 28 total teams.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia