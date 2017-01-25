New SLU Billiken to Debut at Tonight’s Game

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The new Saint Louis University Billiken mascot will make it’s debut, Wednesday night, at half-time of the men’s basketball at the Chafeitz Arena.

When the university initially tried to rebrand their mascot in September, it didn’t quite go over well with people. Some even went so far to say that it looked horrifying.

After much feedback, they decided to make some tweaks to the costume. In November, about 17,000 people participated in an online poll about the new design. The university says the mascot should overwhelmingly reflect the results of the poll.

SLU, the wait is almost over. I want to introduce someone to you (children welcome). 💵🔙🔜💙 pic.twitter.com/ryNJgxZcuj — Fred P. Pestello (@SLUPresident) January 19, 2017

The Billiken will be introduced Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the SLU men’s basketball game against UMass. The game begins at 7 p.m. It will be joined by SLU President Dr. Fred Pestello, SLU Vice President Dr. Kent Porterfield, SLU’s NCAA Faculty Representative Dr. Michael Ross, SLU Director of Athletics Chris May and more than 260 student-athletes who are being recognized on Academic Excellence Night.

To see the many versions of the mascot throughout history, click here.

