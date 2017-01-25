Overnight America Interviews: January 25th, 2017 – Niall Stanage

Inauguration Day has come and gone; you may still have some reservations about the road ahead as Donald Trump begins his presidency. This is one of the many reasons we go to the best non-biased political paper in the country for coverage, TheHill.com. We speak with their best reporter Niall Stanage and he talks about Trumps’ administrations reaction to press, policies, and more.
Overnight America Interviews: January 25th, 2017 – Niall StanageJanuary 25, 2017 4:30 AM
