PHOTOS: Saint Louis University Reveals New Billiken Mascot

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The wait is finally over…

The new Saint Louis University Billiken mascot was revealed at Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game. And judging by the response from the crowd, it’s a winner!

Last September, an updated version of the Billiken was revealed on social media, and the overall response was not what school officials expected. That prompted SLU President Dr. Fred Pestello to create an online survey for people to vote on what they wanted the mascot to look like.

“We heard a lot from them when we rolled out the first mascot earlier in the academic year,” Pestello said. “We listened to them in terms of what they wanted redesigned, and I think we met it.”

