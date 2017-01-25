Search For Suspects Who Assaulted Man Outside Jennings Bank

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – St. Louis County police are hoping tips from the public can help them track down two suspects who assaulted a man as he was leaving a bank late last week.

They’ve released surveillance footage from the scene, which shows two men throwing the 61-year-old victim to the ground outside St. Louis Community Credit Union at 7345 West Florissant Ave. on Friday afternoon.

The assailants implied they had weapons but none were displayed during the strong-arm robbery.

The suspects ripped the man’s clothing to steal his wallet before leaving the scene in a gray Pontiac G6 with a sunroof and no license plates.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male with facial hair. His medium length hair was worn with possible braids on the right side. He was wearing a maroon polo with a gray long sleeve shirt underneath.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male with a beard. He was wearing a red hat, jeans (rolled up) gray shirt with Mickey Mouse on the front with a gray/black hooded sweatshirt.

The robbery victim was treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department’s City of Jennings Precinct at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

