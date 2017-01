ST. LOUIS (AP) – A 21-year-old St. Louis man is dead after a drive-by shooting.

Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night. Shabazz Thompson was found in the back yard of a home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police that he was with Thompson when the driver of a vehicle fired shots at them.

No arrests have been made.



(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook