Stepfather Accused of Choking Girl in Homework Argument

Associated Press January 25, 2017 10:26 AM
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) – The stepfather of a 6-year-old girl is charged with second-degree assault and child abuse for allegedly choking her in an argument over spelling homework.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 27-year-old Kevin Gilbert Rollet of Perryville was arrested Thursday.

Police say the girl was having trouble spelling the word “color.” Rollet is accused of responding to her attempts to sound out the word by picking her up by the throat and raising her off the ground.

The girl’s mother told police she struck Rollet to force him to release the girl. The girl was treated at a hospital.

Rollet denied any wrongdoing in his statement to police. A message left Tuesday with his attorney was not immediately returned.

