STL Fire Dept. Responds to Fire at Giovanni’s Restaurant

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – (UPDATED 5:20 p.m.) Windows shattered, burn marks and smoke damage along the roofline — Giovanni’s on the Hill catches fire.

St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby says crews were first called around 4 this afternoon.

LIVE on #Periscope: St Louis Fire Department 5200blk of Shaw •1st Alarm Fire• https://t.co/SVlPMXTRKf — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 25, 2017

“It is my understanding that the building was potentially evacuated, so it may have been open in some capacity prior,” Mosby says.

Fire destroys the second floor space above Giovanni's restaurant. It's unclear how much damage was done to the restaurant. @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/asyHLnvJR8 — Evita Caldwell (@itswriterswit) January 25, 2017

The second floor of the building is visibly damaged, but the extent of the damage at the popular restaurant at Shaw and Marconi is unknown.

There were no injuries.

There is no word on the cause, but the fire department says electricians were working in the building.

