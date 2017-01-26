Blues Place Kyle Brodziak On IR, Recall Ivan Barbashev

(Jan. 26, 2017) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have placed forward Kyle Brodziak on injured reserve with a right-foot injury. Brodziak will be re-evaluated in five weeks. In addition, the Blues recalled forward Ivan Barbashev (EYE-van, BAHR-buh-shev) from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Chicago Wolves.

Related story: Blues Assign Goaltender Pheonix Copley To Chicago

Brodziak, 32, has dressed in 47 games for the Blues this season, posting 10 points (six goals, four assists) and 27 penalty minutes. The 6’2, 212-pound forward is currently in his second season with the Blues after signing with the club as a free agent on July 2, 2015. Overall, the St. Paul, Alberta, native has accumulated 249 points (111 goals, 138 assists) and 396 penalty minutes in 744 career NHL regular season games.

Barbashev, 21, was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. This season, his second with the Wolves, the 6’0, 195-pound forward shares second on the team with 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists) through 44 games. Prior to his professional career, the Moscow, Russia, native spent three seasons with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL) Moncton Wildcats, where he collected 225 points (88 goals, 137 assists) in 173 regular season games.



(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook