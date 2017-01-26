Cardinals, Blues Players Could Be Fined By City For Chewing Tobacco

January 26, 2017 10:35 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s already against the law for anyone to smoke at sporting events like St. Louis Cardinals games, including the players. Now, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen wants to ban chewing tobacco and other smokeless products.

City Health Commissioner Melba Moore says the ban would send a signal to local youth who look up to Cardinals players and other adults who use tobacco.

“For years we’ve seen that our young people are really influenced by their idols, and ‘If my hero does it, it must be OK,'” Moore says. “So we’re sending the message that it’s not OK, and I’m just thankful about the Cardinals being progressive.”

Bill No. 294 would make it against the law for fans and players at Busch Stadium, Scottrade Center, collegiate, high school and amateur events in the city of St. Louis to use smokeless tobacco. Aldermen are still debating in committee what the minimum fine would be, but they’ve decided the maximum fine would be $500.

Multiple cities and stadiums around the US already enforce a similar law, such as Los Angeles, Boston and San Francisco. And Major League Baseball has mirrored a crackdown on smokeless tobacco in it’s most recent collective bargaining agreement, which gives the commissioner the power to punish players who use it.

Baseball Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, one of the most prolific hitters in history, died of cancer in June of 2014. When he was originally diagnosed with the cancer, which was found on his right cheek, he said that he believed the cancer was from chewing tobacco.


