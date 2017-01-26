City, County Send 100 Workers to Gather Information on Homeless

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There are 100 people combing the streets in 17 different areas of the city this morning, talking to as many homeless as they can find. They are trying to help get those people off the streets.

Tony Hilkin with Places for People believes fighting homelessness in St. Louis starts with understanding how many people are on the street. He says it’s not just St. Louis City, this year is the first time St. Louis County is also doing the exact same thing, on the same day, so they are able to pool their efforts.

Also working with them, is the St. Louis Veterans Affairs Homeless Program, and manager Shaleen Robertson says the information they gather helps determine what resources need to go where.

The people are asked to fill out a brief survey to give more information about why they’re on the streets. Then, all the information goes to Housing and Urban Development to determine what resources need to be provided to strike out homelessness in St. Louis.



