City, County Send 100 Workers to Gather Information on Homeless

January 26, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: homeless, Information, Places for People, Shaleen Robertson, St. Louis, Street, Tony Hilkin, VA, Veterans' Affairs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There are 100 people combing the streets in 17 different areas of the city this morning, talking to as many homeless as they can find. They are trying to help get those people off the streets.

Tony Hilkin with Places for People believes fighting homelessness in St. Louis starts with understanding how many people are on the street. He says it’s not just St. Louis City, this year is the first time St. Louis County is also doing the exact same thing, on the same day, so they are able to pool their efforts.

Also working with them, is the St. Louis Veterans Affairs Homeless Program, and manager Shaleen Robertson says the information they gather helps determine what resources need to go where.

The people are asked to fill out a brief survey to give more information about why they’re on the streets. Then, all the information goes to Housing and Urban Development to determine what resources need to be provided to strike out homelessness in St. Louis.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia